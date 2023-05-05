Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPTGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.93.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $108.78 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 68,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 34.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

