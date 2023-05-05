Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.93.
Camden Property Trust Price Performance
Camden Property Trust stock opened at $108.78 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.