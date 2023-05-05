Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFPZF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 1,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427. Canfor has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.