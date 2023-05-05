Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CFPUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

CFPUF opened at $1.51 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

