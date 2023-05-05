Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$2.13 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$1.96 and a one year high of C$5.88. The company has a market cap of C$138.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.79.
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.
