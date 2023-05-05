Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Piper Sandler

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.39.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Canopy Growth stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.