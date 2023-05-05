Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 1,511 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

