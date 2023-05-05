Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

ALK stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

