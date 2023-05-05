Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS opened at $118.75 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Articles

