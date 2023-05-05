Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 170.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

