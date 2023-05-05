Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 176.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $222.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

