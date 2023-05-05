Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

