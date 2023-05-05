Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,296 shares of company stock worth $18,906,171 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.