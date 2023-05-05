Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Cardiff Property Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of CDFF opened at GBX 2,370 ($29.61) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,373 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,414.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,087.16 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cardiff Property has a 12 month low of GBX 2,180 ($27.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,700 ($33.73).
About Cardiff Property
