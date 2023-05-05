Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Lowered to $310.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $209.75 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Recommended Stories

