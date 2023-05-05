Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Trimmed by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.08. The stock had a trading volume of 862,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day moving average is $231.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.82.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.