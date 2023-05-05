Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $210.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.