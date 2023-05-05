CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.70

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$63.70 and traded as high as C$64.50. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$63.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

CCL Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$755.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.81.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

