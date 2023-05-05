CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.63.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 0.7 %

CDW stock opened at $163.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.60. CDW has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.