Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a focus stock rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.93.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$20.66 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.90 and a twelve month high of C$31.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.2532189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,560.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Insiders have bought 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090 in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.