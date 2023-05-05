Centrifuge Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $359,405.92 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

