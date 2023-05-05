Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Chase worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCF. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chase by 67.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the third quarter worth about $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 66.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $143,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,618,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $446,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCF opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $114.07.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chase in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

