Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Check-Cap Price Performance

Shares of CHEK opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Featured Stories

