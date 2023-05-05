Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Check-Cap Price Performance
Shares of CHEK opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
