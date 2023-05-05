Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.09.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $127.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.