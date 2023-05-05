Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.22 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.62. The firm has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.