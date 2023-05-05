Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Guggenheim

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KDNY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.19. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Insider Activity

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company’s revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,578 shares of company stock worth $16,246,924 in the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

