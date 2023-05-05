Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Chuy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $1.71-1.76 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.71-$1.76 EPS.

Chuy’s Trading Up 2.0 %

CHUY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 160,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,003. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $644.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. Stephens increased their target price on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chuy’s Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

