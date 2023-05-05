CIBC Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$62.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$38.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$36.38 and a 12 month high of C$53.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.95. The stock has a market cap of C$50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.92 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.506135 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

