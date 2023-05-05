Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY23 guidance to $4.35-4.50 EPS.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $171.04 on Friday. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.79.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 813.81%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after acquiring an additional 210,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,404,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

