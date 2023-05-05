Clover Finance (CLV) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $23.22 million and approximately $917,307.58 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 403,999,291 coins and its circulating supply is 245,626,327 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

