CMO Group (LON:CMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.00

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 21306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).

CMO Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £14.39 million and a PE ratio of -350.00.

CMO Group Company Profile

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Tileandfloorsuperstore.co.uk, cmotrade.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk.

