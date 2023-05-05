Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.50 and last traded at $83.50. Approximately 838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cochlear Trading Up 1.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47.
Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
