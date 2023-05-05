Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Codexis updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Codexis Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.77. 847,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $251.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.65. Codexis has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Get Codexis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis

In other news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $129,204.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $129,204.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,826 shares of company stock valued at $635,171 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Codexis by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.