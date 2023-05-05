Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 5.1 %

CCOI opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.88 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $151.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 3,363.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.