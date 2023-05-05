Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

CCOI traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 240,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,341. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.15 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 3,363.94%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,096. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after acquiring an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,772,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

