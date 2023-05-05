Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $43.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COIN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $125.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,630 shares of company stock worth $10,363,557. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $291,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,810 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

