Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Up 10%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.41. 663,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,762,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

