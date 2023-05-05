Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $298.83 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Compound has a market cap of $298.83 million and $10.15 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $40.10 or 0.00137456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00062759 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00038111 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00028511 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,452,478 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,452,478.23939476 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.98253142 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $10,012,609.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

