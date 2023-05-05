Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Conn’s Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

About Conn’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.