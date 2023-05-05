Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $16.31.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
