Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.14

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and traded as low as $16.60. Consumers Bancorp shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 1,055 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

