Contrasting 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) & First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of First United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

First United has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given First United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First United is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $35.44 million 1.24 $8.50 million $1.73 5.43 First United $80.30 million 1.10 $25.05 million $3.55 3.74

First United has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Colonial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 22.57% 13.72% 1.11% First United 28.19% 17.07% 1.32%

Summary

First United beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application. The company was founded on June 30, 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

