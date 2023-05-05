Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins cut Copper Mountain Mining to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

CPPMF opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $395.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.99. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

