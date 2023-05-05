CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

NYSE CXW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $999.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.93.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

