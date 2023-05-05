CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
CoreCivic Price Performance
NYSE CXW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $999.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Trading of CoreCivic
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
