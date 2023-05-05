Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,316 shares of company stock worth $2,370,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Corning Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

