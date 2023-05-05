Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Shares Up 26.4%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Rating) shot up 26.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 129,390 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 91,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Corsa Coal Stock Up 20.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15. The firm has a market cap of C$33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsa Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsa Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.