CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP opened at $74.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

