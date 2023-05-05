Counos Coin 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.03 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. Counos Coin has a market cap of $220.82 million and approximately $0.03 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00301645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018877 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003327 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.