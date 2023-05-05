Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,209 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 26.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,963,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,278,000 after buying an additional 410,653 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,644,000 after purchasing an additional 538,999 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.