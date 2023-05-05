Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after buying an additional 55,601 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 76,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 32,834 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

