Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $193.22 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.