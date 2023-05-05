Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $92,076,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $32,643,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,761.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

